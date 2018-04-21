Jazz festival returns to northern Lincolnshire

Cleethorpes Jazz Festival is back for another year, taking place from June 1-3 at Beachcomber Holiday Park, with fringe activity being hosted at a number of venues throughout the resort.

Grimsby-based culture company, Culture House, has secured funding from Arts Council England to develop a quality main programme featuring leading British jazz artists from both the national and regional scenes, for both local music fans and visitors to the area to enjoy.

Further support this year comes from Lincolnshire’s Axholme Brewery and Cleethorpes based Duffy’s Fine Chocolate.

A new development last year saw a mostly-free fringe programme being introduced with additional live sets from quality artists taking place in cafes and restaurant and on the back of positive feedback this will be repeated in 2018.

Charlotte Bowen, Cleethorpes Jazz Festival producer for The Culture House, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing a really high quality programme of Jazz to Cleethorpes, for local people and visitors.”

“Last year we set about our mission of maintaining a quality offer for the festival’s established audience while taking Jazz to new audiences at a wider range of venues”

“The Culture House’s mission is to ‘engage, excite and inspire’ and we feel we’re now making the festival much more accessible by partnering with local venues to reach people who my perhaps even say they’re not into Jazz!

Charlotte continued: “As well as hosting a quality main programme at Cleethorpes Beachcomber, there will be exciting sets at eateries Tale of Two, Petit Delight, Kingsway Kiosk and Folk as part of the Festival”.

Weekend passes and day and evening tickets are now available for the main programme which features top UK artists including Alan Barnes and Toni Kofi, Julia Biel, Andrew McCormack and John Etheridge will perform with vocalist Vimala Rowe and take audiences on a musical journey, travelling from India to Africa, Middle East and the USA.

Main programme weekend are available at an early price of £70 until April 30, with evening and day tickets starting at £23 and £35 respectively.

To find out more and to book, visit www.theculturehouse.co.uk