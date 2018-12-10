It’s wheels of fortune at Horncastle bank

It was a case of staff at a town centre bank in Horncastle being all geared up for success last week.

Staff at Lloyds Bank took to an exercise bike to raise money for their chosen charity ‘Mind’.

The route was a 49.8 mile return ‘ride’ from Horncastle to Market Rasen, via Louth.

Leading the way was Jackie Swann who is ‘pool manager’ of all three branches.

Nine staff were involved and customers were invited to make donations, nd the event made £260 which was matched’ by Lloyds Bank.

Jackie said: “Thanks to everyone who supported us. We completed the distance, although it might have been better to have done some training first!”

•Staff at the branch welcomed a visit from a local dementia sufferer as part of its ongoing programme to offer an improved service to all customers.