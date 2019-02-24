It’s up, up and away for annual public lecture in Horncastle

An insight into the extraordinary life of the first Englishman to fly will be given in Horncastle next week.

Historian and author mark Davies will be talking about the exploits of adventurer James Sadler.

Mark has written and published seven local interest books, most recently ‘King of all Balloons’ a biography of James Sadler, the Oxford pastry cook and balloon flight pioneer.

The backdrop of the story is Georgian Britain and includes many characters and their exploits to get balloons airborne, with mixed success.

Organised by the Sir Joseph Banks Society, the talk title, Ballooning in Lincolnshire, is taken from a quote by Sir Joseph - ‘The balloon might be greater than anything since the invention of shipping’.

Very much a local hero, Sir Joseph Banks, whose estate was at Revesby and whose town house can still be seen in the High Street, served for 40 years as President of the Royal Society.

This was the highest scientific office, so it was inevitable he was involved in just about every new development, including flying.

The talk will be held in Horncastle’s Admiral Rodney Hotel on Saturday, March 2, at 2.30pm.

Entrance is £3 for members and £5 for non-members.

• More details from Bob on 01507 527366.