It’s holiday time at Oxcombe Pottery

Oxcombe Pottery is hosting Pottery Play! event on Tuesday (August 7) from 2-4pm.

Participants can make and decorate a fantasy animal from clay. The pottery will then fire and glaze the work, ready to collect.

The pottery, just off the Bluestone Heath Road near Belchford, launched in 2014 and has since gone from strength to strength.

The session is aimed at ages 5-11 and costs £12. Adults are requested to stay, refreshments and all tools/aprons are provided. To book a place contact nicki@nickijarvis.co.uk, go to www.oxcombepottery.co.uk or phone 07590 040990.