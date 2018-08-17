It’s confirmed - Bus stops on Jubilee Way during roadworks

Stagecoach has confirmed arrangements have been made for temporary bus stops on Jubilee Way in Horncastle during a major programme of road improvements due to start on August 28.

Lincolnshire County Council Highways officers will be installing temporary bus stops on Jubilee Way for the InterConnect 56 bus service between Lincoln and Skegness .

Buses will stop in the lay-by opposite the dental surgery for Skegness bound journeys and on the opposite side of the road, just before the pedestrian crossing in the Lincoln bound direction.

Stagecoach says the arrangements will remain in place for the duration of the works, which are expected to take around nine weeks.

The InterConnect 56 will not serve the Market Place during the works.

In a statement, Stagecoach said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption to the usual bus route through Horncastle.

“Information regarding the revised route and stopping arrangements is now on our website and on posters in our buses.”

There has been criticism of the decision to use Jubilee Way which is one of the busiest routes in the area.

Other bus companies will not will using the Market Place during the road improvements which will initially focus on West Street.

Most other services will use a temporary stop at the top of North Street, near to the Old Court House.

Full details are available on the county council website.