It’s celebration time as Bell’s strike gold!

Staff at one of Horncastle’s best known and most respected businesses are celebrating - after winning a national award.

Robert Bell and Co scooped gold at the prestigious British Property Awards.

Their ‘team’ performed outstandingly throughout an extensive judging process which focused on customer service levels.

The company has now been short listed for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.

The British awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against local, regional and national competition.

Only agents who go the ‘extra mile’ and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded.

The award is seen as a boost for the company in a competitive market place.

The British Awards are considered to be one of the most coveted in the business.

Judges ‘mystery shop’ all entrants to gain a balanced overview of customer service levels.

Bell’s has a proud tradition, stretching back over 200 years.

The company has three offices - Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Lincoln.

Horncastle is the oldest and Bell’s ‘moved in’ during 1872 after previously trading on the town’s High Street.

The company opened in Woodhall in 1984and bought their current premises in the village in 1992. The Lincoln office opened in 1998.

The company offers a full range of services, ranging from residential sales and lettings to popular auctions. It employs six fully qualified chartered surveyors and a team of over 30 staff.