It’s bloomin’ lovely... but will judges agree? the judges agree?

‘A fantastic little town’. That’s how Mayor Brian Burbidge recently described

Horncastle.

There’s plenty of people who would agree with him - and hopefully so will judges in the annual Lincolnshire Best Small Town competition.

Horncastle has entered the event and ahead of judging over the coming weeks, the town council and other organisations are doing their upmost to improve the town.

However, they are calling on residents and business owners to join in and boost the Horncastle’s chances of winning.

Clerk Amanda Bushell explained judges will visit all parts of Horncastle and inspect business and residential areas - not just the town centre.

Mrs Bushell said: “We’ve put up extra displays of flowers and we’ve had some good support from organisations like the History and Heritage Society.

“But we can’t do everything on our own.

“The competition is not just about how the town looks but also community spirit.

“Everyone can play a part and hopefully we will do really well this year.”

Judging will take place shortly and Horncastle could be up against the likes of Caistor, Spilsby and Alford.

in the small town section.