Visiting schools, street patrols. mini police sessions, talks to Cubs and Scouts... it’s all in a days’ work for Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Assisted by volunteer Tara Loftus, PCSO Nigel Wass was certainly kept busy during a Community Day.

They visited Horncastle Primary and St Lawrence schools and took part in an event at St Mary’s Church to combat rough sleeping, before rounding off at Wragby Cubs.