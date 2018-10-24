It’s all change at the top at RAF Coningsby

The new commanding officer at RAF Coningsby says it is a ‘privilege’ to take on the role.

Group Captain Mark Flewin has replaced former Station Commander Group Captain Mike Baulkwill, who has being promoted to the position of Air Commodore in London.

Group Captain Flewin admitted his appointment marked a happy return.

He has previously served at Coningsby, flying Typhoon aircraft with both No 3 (Fighter) and No XI Squadron.

He also commanded No 1 (Fighter) Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth.

Gp Capt Flewin said,“I am delighted to have assumed command of RAF Coningsby and would like to formally thank Gp Capt Baulkwill for his considerable efforts over the last two years.

“Having been closely involved with the station for a significant portion of my career, I feel privileged to return at a time of continued growth and in the service’s centenary year.

“It has been immediately apparent that the station has maintained its exemplary reputation, both at home and on operations overseas, and the committed, resourceful people working here remain its greatest strength.

“I look forward to working closely with all those on station and across the whole force as I assume command”.

Group Captain Baulkwill, will now take up his new post in London.

He said: “As I hand over to Gp Capt Flewin, I wanted to thank all of Royal Air Force Coningsby for its outstanding work, total commitment, and unwavering support during my time in command.

“The pace for us all has been unrelenting and the demands on all of you has been intense.

“I know that the station will afford the new Station Commander the very same support I received. I wish Mark the very best for the next two years.”

Group Capt Baulkwill had occupied the post since 2016.

RAF Coningsby continues to play a key role in defending UK airspace. Typhoons regularly respond to ‘alerts’ sparked by Russian aircraft in UK airspace.