It’s all change at Lions Club

The Horncastle Lions Club met at the Admiral Rodney Hotel last Wednesday evening (July 12) for their annual ‘Change Over’ dinner.

The event features the retiring president and other officers handing over to their successors for the coming year.

In this case, the retiring president, Tom Rayner, handed over the chain of office to Phil Walter who had previously occupied the post of secretary.

By coincidence, both Mr Rayner and Mr Walter served with the Metropolitan police before eventually retiring to Horncastle.

Mr Walter served for 30 years, many of them as a police dog handler, before moving to work in Lincolnshire schools for another 13 years before finally retiring.

In his speech. Mr Rayner apologised for the inconvenience of having to have World Cup football on the screen during the Lions’ meal. He added that apparently, FIFA had not consulted Horncastle Lions before fixing the match date! He thanked members for their support in what had been a successful year.