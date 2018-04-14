It’s a triple triumph for happy Rodney

Management and staff at The Admiral Rodney in Horncastle are riding on the crest of a wave after scooping an amazing three awards.

They received the coveted ‘Hotel of the Year’ accolade at the Coaching Inn Group’s annual awards at The Three Swans in Market Harborough.

And staff members Christina Schlanek and Lucy Hill weere also celebrating.

Christina was was named group Hero of the Year while Lucy won the Receptionist of the Year award.

Alison Davis, General Manager at the Admiral Rodney since 2009, said winning the Hotel of the Year award was recognition of the enthusiastic commitment shown by her whole team over the past 12 months.

Duty Manager and Restaurant Supervisor Christina, said she was surprised and delighted to receive her award for her constant commitment to setting high standards.

Receptionist Lucy, who studied travel and tourism at Lincoln College, said she really loved welcoming all the guests to The Admiral Rodney and was also surprised to receive her trophy.

Kevin Charity, CEO of The Coaching Inn Group which has 14 market town hotels and inns across the country, said Alison and her team had gone from strength

to strength to meet the new level of expectation since the group acquired and extensively refurbished the Admiral Rodney.

He added: “Alison has created a great culture at the hotel that flows across the whole team and makes a real impression on every guest.”

Mr Charity said Christina’s warm personality and attention to detail had set the standard for the whole group while Lucy had had positively influenced both guests and team members with her friendly and positive attitude.

The awards are the latest in a lengthy line of accoldes for the hotel.

In December, theAdmiral Rodney was named Wedding Venue of the Year at the 2018 Les Routiers Awards.

The award followed a series of impressive reviews from delighted brides and grooms in a year that featured a record number of weddings, as well as a full refurbishment of the grounds, public areas and bedrooms.

Ms Davis said: “We are delighted with the accolade as it is a testament to the hard work which has been put in.”