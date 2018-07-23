It’s a top class end to year at Banovallum

It may be approaching the end of the academic year... but there’s been no let up in some top class achievements at Banovallum School.

Sports Day saw a series of records being broken after some outstanding performances.

Grace Evison, Freya Basham and Scarlett Bellwood

A number of impressive efforts by teams and individuals were recognised at the school’s Sports Personality of the Year awards.

And, it’s not just sporting success. Students have also impressed in a series of other events across the county.

At the sports day, Evie Brooks (Yr 8) was the overall girls champion with a maximum 50 points.

Evie won all her events and broke a nine year old traditional record in the 600m by 12 seconds. She also set modern day records in other events.

An award winner at the Sports Personality evening

The boys title went to Connah Toulson (Yr9) with a score of 46 points from a maximum of 50. Other notable performers were Fleur Fawcett (Yr 7), Lucy Raywood (Yr 9) and Baily Tatters (Yr10).

The special guest at the Sports Personality awards, held at the English Golf Union in Woodhall Spa, was ex-flat race jockey George Chaloner.

A winner at Royal Ascot and many other courses, he spoke about the dedication and determination needed to succeed in life.

Winners on the night included Joseph Flint, Evie Brooks, Fraser Pemberton, the Year 8 Netball and Rugby teams and Tom Fiddies who took the Year 11 Lifetime Achievement award.

Spectators line the track at the sports day where a number of records were set

Meanwhile, the school had a strong representation at the Lincolnshire Golden Apples Education Awards,

Jared Boddy was nominated in the STEM Award, sponsored by the University of Lincoln and Alana Horton was shortlisted in the Secondary Young Artist of the YearAward.

Danielle Gibbs was nominated for the Secondary Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Bishop Grosseteste University.

Four students also took part in the finals of Slamjam, hosted at the Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

A member of staff gives last minute advice to competitors

Slamjam is a regional poetry slam competition, which celebrates creative writing and performance, organised each year by the Lindum Rotary Club.

The students had already been through gruelling heats. On the day itself, students worked with performance poet Jess Green before performing their pieces in the evening.

Banovallum’s Oliver Hirst was unable to attend due to an operation but he recorded his entry and it was projected on onto a big screen. Grace Evison, Freya Basham and Scarlett Bellwood all impressed with their efforts, including a powerful piece about the impact of bullying.

Headteacher Grant Edgar said: “It is fantastic that the hard work and achievements of both staff and students has been recognised.”

Ready for the off: Competitors at the start of the 100m