It’s a happy 41st anniversary

Horncastle Lions Club were joined by members and guests from all over Lincolnshire when they celebrated the 41st anniversary of their formation in 1977.

The guests of honour at a special dinner held on October 27 included the Lions’ zone chairman Mark Swain, the president of Horncastle Rotary Club Karen Caudwell and the Mayor of Horncastle Councillor Brian Burbridge.

Welcoming guests, president Phil Walter spoke about the achievements of the Horncastle Club during the last 12 months.

He paid tribute to past president, charter member and long serving treasurer Graham Martin to whom the event was dedicated.

In his speech, Coun Burbridge acknowledged the debt the community owed to the Lions and other local voluntary organisations and wished them every success in the future.