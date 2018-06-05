It’s a first for society as president appointed

The recently held annual meeting of Horncastle History and Heritage Society was made significant by the members electing their very first president.

Trevor Butterworth has been an active member and officer of the group for as long as most people can remember. A past chairman, he recently relinquished the post of secretary.

It is the second significant appointment as earlier in the year the society was honoured when Francis Dymoke agreed to become patron.

In her report, chairman Mary Silverton thanked Trevor and the committee for their support and noted the past year had been particularly successful with membership rising from 78 to 95.

The society found a new home for its archive at Watson’s Yard, West Street, thanks to the generosity of the Photographic Society.

The town archive, which is now tended by eight volunteers, has received major boost with a large quantity of material from the collection of noted local historian David Robinson. Sadly, Mr Robinson - a ‘Town Boy’ and a long time supporter of the society died last year. Mrs Silverton also noted the loss of the long serving treasurer David Platt earlier this year.

As well as well attended bi-monthly meetings held at the Admiral Rodney, the society has organised a number of activities, most notably a trip to Ayscoughee Hall and the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society.

The society will be actively engaged with the town’s Roman wall project and the Armistice celebrations in November. Mrs Silverton was re-elected chairman, Julie Bates secretary, Ruth Addison treasurer and Chrissie Chapman membership secretary.