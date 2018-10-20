It’s a first for Horncastle as fashion show proves to be a massive success

Thursday evening and North Street in Horncastle might not be the place you would expect to find some of the country’s leading fashion experts.

However, that’s exactly what happened last week as the town’s award winning retailer First Clothing staged a special event.

Representatives from major national suppliers Joules, White Stuff, Seasalt and Fransa attended a successful fashion show.

They travelled from London and Birmingham especially for the event.

For Sally Speed, owner of First Clothing - and her loyal customers - it was a night to remember.

Some of those customers had more reason to celebrate as they were chosen as models for the evening.

Sally said: “It was a fantastic night and the fact representatives from four major companies were happy to come to Horncastle was absolutely brilliant..

“The place was packed.”

Sally believes the show was a much needed boost for Horncastle amid all the recent ‘doom and gloom’ on the high street - and on-going controversy about the negative impact roadworks have had on retailers.

Sally added: “I think there is too much negativity around.

“Events like ours show that the town is still open.

“It is isn’t easy for high street retailers at the moment but if you offer the right brands with the right service, then a lot of people do prefer to shop face-to-face, rather than online.

“We do have an online presence but customers like to feel special.”

The show featured some of the latest trends going into autumn.

According to Sally, mustard is one of the must have colours while Tweed is proving to be very popular.

Guests enjoyed a free glass of bubbly on arrival and could also secure items at special prices.

Sally said: “The suppliers don’t come to places like Horncastle but they commented on how friendly everyone was - and how many independent retailers there are.”

Sally’s business will celebrate its 14th anniversary next month and she is planning a special event to celebrate.

She remains optimistic - for her own business and for the town in general.