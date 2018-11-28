It’s a clucking good show in Horncastle

Stanhope Hall in Horncastle recently echoed to the sound of chickens clucking, cocks crowing and ducks quacking.

The occasion was the first show of the winter programme organised by The East of England Poultry Club.

Continuing a successful year for the club, there were 150 entries for the birds and 13 plates of eggs, plus 12 juvenile egg entries.

The programme included a separate section for the Lincolnshire Buff Club Show.

Judging was completed by 12-30 when the public were allowed in.

The overall show champion was an Australorp bantam shown by a father and daughter from Nottinghamshire.

Show reserve was a Dutch bantam shown by Club Secretary, Len Clark from Skegness.

Best Large (Heavy Breed) was another Australorp, againfrom Nottinghamshire.

Best hard feather bantam was a Ko Shamo from newcomer, Mr A Smith from the Spalding area who was attending his first show.

Best rare breed was a white Yokohama bantam shown by President, Mr B Sands from Friskney

The award for best waterfowl was a white Call drake shown by Mrs B Forrester from Gainsborough.

Best Lincolnshire buff was won by Richard Goodhand from Market Rasen.

The reserve bird was shown by Mr M Smith from Skegness area.

Best juvenile exhibit was a Khaki Campbell drake from sisters Jennifer and Emily Dixon who come from Stixwold, near Woodhall Spa.

Juvenile reserve was a Light Sussex bantam.

Best eggs 3 large white eggs exhibited by new member was David Capps from Lincoln.

•The East of England club still meets at Revesby Village Hall on the second Monday of the month at 7-30pm.Everyone is welcome.