It is ‘The Best Birthday Ever!’ at St Mary’s

St Mary’s Church in Horncastle will be staging a Children’s Nativity Service on Christmas Eve.

The Best Birthday Ever! has been written by local resident Helen Woodhouse and is especially aimed at families with children of primary school age.

The Rev Samantha Parsons said: “This will be a truly fun and interactive experience, where every child gets the chance to take part.

“We’re inviting children to dress up as Mary, Joseph, an angel, a shepherd, a wise man or a Nativity animal.

“Don’t worry if you don’t have a costume, we’ll have something you can borrow - so come along and join the fun!”

The service will start at 3pm and the Rev Parsons is encouraging everyone to go along.

She said: “The Children’s Nativity will be a wonderful way start to your child’s Christmas.

“As well as telling the Christmas story, there will also be carols and a surprise for every child at the end!”