‘It could be you’ - £76m Euro Lottery winner bought ticket Boston or Skegness area

Another lucky resident in Lincolnshire is in the big money after the second announcement of a Euro Lottery win this week.

The search is on for a £76 million Euro Lottery winner in the Boston or Skegness area

Euro Lottery say the lucky ticket was bought for the November 2 draw.

Announcing the exciting news, the National Lottery stated: “If you were in this lovely lovely location and popped into a store to buy a ticket, search your drawers, bags and those special places - it could be you!”

This follows the announcement of a mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as ‘Mr B’ from Lincolnshire, has won over £580,000 without ever touching a ticket.

The man, who is a joiner by trade, won with a Lucky Dip which matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on October 23.