Is speed really an issue?

Campaigners calling for a review of speed limits on major routes and residential roads in Horncastle have been dealt a blow.

Data produced by Horncastle Town Council indicates that in the last 12 months, only ONE of the town’s notorious ‘hot spots’ showed an overall average speed above the existing limit.

The data is based on information recorded by the council’s two ‘reactive’ speed signs.

While some roads did have a relatively high percentage of speeding drivers, councillors admit overall results indicate speed is not a major issue.

The signs were sited at 16 mobile locations including Boston Road (A153), Louth Road (A153), Jubilee Way (A158) and Lincoln Road (A158).

Data was also recorded on so called ‘rat runs’ like Stanhope Road, Prospect Street and Accommodation Road.

Only the average speed on Jubilee Way exceeded the 30mph limit.

That came during an eight day period last July when the average speed was 30.5mph - .5 over the limit.

Average speeds are only one factor in a raft of information Highways officials use to decide limits.

The Town Council admits it is ‘debateable’ how useful the data is.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell admitted the results were ‘surprising’ in light of recent concerns raised about speeding.

She admitted that on the evidence of the data, councillors did not appear to have a powerful argument to take to Lincolnshire County Council and Road Safety chiefs.

In Stanhope Road, for example, during an eight day period in December, the average speed was 18.5mph.

Only 66 of 10,938 vehicles ‘logged’ exceeded the limit.

During an eight day period on Louth Road in December, a sign ‘logged’ 17,136 vehicles but only 496 (2.89%) exceeded the 40mph limit.

On Lincoln Road - where moves are underway to extend the 30mph zone - only 3.17% of drivers were recorded breaking the 40mph limit.

Hemingby Lane twice saw a high percentage of drivers topping 30mph (47.90% and 31.86%) but again the average speed was lower than the limit.

Speaking at this month’s town council meeting, Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge admitted speedingis still a issue in some locations.

He added another major worry was the number of vehicles using routes in Horncastle - and not just the A153 and A158.

He said it was ‘amazing’ an average 1,244 vehicles a day were using Stanhope Road while 1,172-a-day used Prospect Street during the town’s major roadworks in October. When the roadworks weren’t in place, that dropped to an average of 450-a-day.

Councillors noted some divers exceeded 60 and 70mph, but it was pointed out that could involve emergency vehicles.

Coun Burbidge said: “The average speeds in some locations are worth looking at but overall, there does not appear to anything too excessive.”

Several councillors said data was affected by routes like Boston Road, Jubilee Way and Lincoln Road suffering nose-to-tail jams for ‘half the year.’

Councillors agreed to discuss the data with police before deciding whether to press for any changes to limits.

Coun John Lechler questioned whether the signs actually encouraged drivers to slow down.

Coun Burbidge insisted they did and he had seen countless examples of drivers braking when ‘flashed’ by a sign.

Councillors agreed to two new locations for signs - including Banovallum Gardens.

They will also have find a new site in Foundry Street because a proposed lamppost already has too many other signs!