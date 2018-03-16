Investigation underway following death of missing teenager in Holton le Clay

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into the police’s action prior to a missing teenager being found dead in Lincolnshire is underway.

Liam Toner, 19, was reported missing by his family on the morning of December 16, when he didn’t return home following an evening out with friends.

The initial report was made to Humberside Police at 8.45am. It was later established that Liam had taken a taxi to Holton le Clay, and Lincolnshire Police were informed that Liam was believed to be in their area.

However, family members carried out their own search and, just before midnight on December 16, they found Liam’s body in a ditch close to where the taxi driver had dropped him off, around 20 miles away from his home in Ulceby.

A post-mortem examination showed that Liam died from asphyxiation, but the time of his death has not been confirmed.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: “I would like to extend my sympathy to Liam’s family and friends at what must continue to be a very difficult time for them. Our independent investigation is progressing well and we are keeping the family updated.

“We have gathered evidence from both police forces to help us understand what actions were taken from the point at which Liam was reported missing until he was found. We are also looking at whether those actions were in line with police force policy.”