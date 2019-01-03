India proves to be a hot spot with Horncastle holidaymakers

When it comes to a taste of India, it appears people in the Horncastle area want the ‘real thing.’

While holidays to long-time favourites are still popular, it appears more unusual destinations are increasingly in demand.

According to staff at the town’s Co-op Travel Agency, India is the top of many lists.

They say the popularity of India has continued to grow thanks to TV travel documentaries by stars like Joanna Lumley

An escorted tour to the Golden Triangle - Delhi, Jaipur and Agra - is a fantastic way to see India’s riches, including the Taj Mahal.

Horncastle Travel Branch Manager Lisette Barnes said: “We’re pleased to have helped holidaymakers around Horncastle have fun and make memories across the world, from discovering exciting destinations to revisiting much-loved favourites.

Assistant manager Paul Newton said: “We can help with everything from excursions to travel insurance, car hire and spends for your holiday – you could say we’re a one-stop shop.

“There’s no better feeling than when a customer pops back in to tell us how much they loved their trip - and show us their holiday snaps to prove it!”

A short-haul holiday is a great way to escape ‘Blighty’ for some hot weather and popular destinations for locals holidaymakers are the Canary Islands, especially Tenerife.

Majorca is still a firm favourite with families – along with Mickey Mouse and pals at Disneyland Paris!

Couples from Horncastle tended to travel in May and September.