Improvements to A158 in Horncastle are now underway

Major roadworks in Horncastle - including carriageway resurfacing, junction and traffic signal improvements, and the construction of a new shared footway and cycleway - will continue on until the end of October.

Throughout these works, permanent two-way temporary traffic signals will be in place on the A158, along with road closures on West Street and the B1191, preventing access onto the A158.

Also, no access to West Street or Langton Hill will be possible via the A158 during this closure.

During the resurfacing element of the works, which will take place towards the end of October for two weeks, the A158 will be closed between 7pm-6am, Monday to Friday, for two weeks. As part of the road closure, a signed diversion route will be in place.

Specific dates, diversion routes, and other traffic management information will be made available closer to the resurfacing works.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, said: “Now that we’ve successfully finished reconstructing the section of West Street between Reindeer Close to the Bridge Street/Prospect Street junction, the team is now moving on to the A158 for seven weeks.

“During that time, we’ll be carrying out a programme of works that includes junction and traffic signal improvements; carriageway resurfacing; bridge deck waterproofing; and new road markings.

“Although some the improvements are part of the planning permission granted by the local authority for a new housing development while others are part of our maintenance programme, all of these works are essential to keeping Horncastle moving in the future.

“Carrying all of the work out now also means less disruption and better facilities for people in the future.”

Once the A158 improvements are complete, the final phase of these Horncastle works will commence.

This will see access into a new housing development built, along with the construction of a shared footway/cycleway into Langton Hill that will connect to the existing path.

Traffic management for the final phase of works will include a full road closure from Langton Hill to its junction with the B1191 (with a local diversion and residential and business access maintained).

Coun Davies said: “Thank you for your continued patience while we continue working to improve Horncastle’s roads.

“We’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption, but are also suggesting that alternative routes be considered while the works are underway.”

• For up-to-date information about local roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.