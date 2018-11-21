‘I ate only sausage and ice cream for 20 years’

A Market Rasen woman has described how she lived on a diet of only sausages and ice cream for 20 years.

From the age of one, Courtney Baxter battled with selective eating disorder and even the sight of fruit or vegetables would make her feel sick and cause her to have panic attacks.

But Courtney has finally overcome her struggles after getting help from a hypnotist.

She decided to take action after eating her way through more than 7,000 different ice creams, and spending her life unable to eat in restaurants.

Determined Courtney underwent a two-hour hypnotherapy session, which she says has worked so well that she has been able to try a selection of new foods and is even looking forward to her first ever date with her fiancé, Jared.

She told the national press: “I always felt safe whenever I ate ice cream, as I knew it wasn’t going to make me sick or wasn’t dangerous in any way.

“I used to eat ice cream nearly every day, but because of the amount of sugar involved it was causing me to have health problems.

“I wouldn’t eat anything else, except for sausages, but every time I even tried to have something new to eat I’d end up having a panic attack.

“I felt useless, all I wanted to be able to do was eat fruit and vegetables and have a healthy and balanced diet.

“Everyone around me just put it down to me being a fussy eater, but that was until they’d see the physical symptoms even attempting to eat gave me.

“Once I’d finally had enough, I researched what help I could get and decided to take a chance on hypnotism.”

Courtney’s palate has now expanded and she has been able to try a variety of foods.

She said: “When I was in the therapy session I just felt really calm during, and when I woke up and had new food in front of me, I wasn’t scared anymore.

“I’ve now eaten a variety of fruits and vegetables, which were my biggest fear, and have allowed myself to try new foods.

“I feel as though I am finally freed from my eating disorder!”