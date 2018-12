Start Christmas early at the first live entertainment event in the new Community Centre at Mareham-le-Fen.

Horncastle Ukulele Group will be going along to entertain with a seasonal mix of music and songs on Saturday, December 15.

Tickets cost £8, with under 16s free.

Festive nibbles are included in the ticket price.

The licensed bar will also be open.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

For more details and tickets call 07947 130336 or go along on the night and pay on the door.