Was it a bird? Was it a plane?

No, It was a dedicated employee determined to get to work - by skiing.

Owners of Baumber Walled Garden praised the employee in a tweet earlier today (Thursday).

They said: “ Well done Steve for getting to work. The roads are impassable so he skied in!

“That’s one dedicated member of staff!!”

• Have you got any interesting snow stories/pictures? Send them to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk