How solicitor Robert took fast lane to success

A Horncastle based solictor - described as ‘generous, helpful and incredibly likeable’ - has celebrated sharing his knowledge of conveyancing at a leading chain of Lincolnshire solicitors for a quarter of a century.

Robert Alcock started his professional journey at the age of 16 while on work experience at former Sleaford solicitors, Peake, Snow and Jeudwine.

He returned to Sleaford after graduating from Leeds University to take on a trainee solicitor role at the firm.

He qualified in 1995 before the company was acquired by Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management two years later.

Now, a partner and Head of the Residential Conveyancing Team, he works from the Horncastle office following a move from Sleaford almost six years ago.

Patrick Cordingley, Chairman of Chattertons, said: “His determination, likeability and love of his profession has always stood him in good stead.

“Those who know Robert, know he is a keen cyclist. I remember the story he told me about his first day at Leeds University.

“He rode his bike the three miles from where he lived to the campus and ended up on the Leeds inner city ring road, and subsequently, the motorway!

“I’m sure being picked up by the police for riding a bicycle on the motorway has ensured he now has a much better understanding of the highway code!”

Robert lives in Horncastle with his wife Vicky. He is on hand at the Horncastle office to help with all residential property matters.

He said: “I’m delighted to be celebrating a quarter of a century working in a profession which inspired me many years ago and continues to do so to this day.”

Robert revealed the biggest change he’s seen in the 25 years is the introduction of computers.