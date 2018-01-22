Housebuilder gives boost to life-saving charity

A life-saving Lincolnshire charity has received a cash boost from housebuilder, Chestnut Homes.

The developer has donated £250 to LIVES, a Lincolnshire-based organisation made up of volunteers who are dispatched to medical emergencies and give life-saving CPR.

Chesnut Homes has developments in Alford, Bardney, Boston and Coningsby.

The money will be used to support the group’s continued work in the community and help cover its volunteers’ travel expenses.

Last month the charity visited Chestnut Homes’ head office in Langworth, near Lincoln, to give a CPR demonstration and life-saving training as part of BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Save a Life campaign.

And earlier this year, a team from the housebuilder raised money for LIVES by taking part in the Castle2Coast2Castle 103-mile cycling challenge.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “The visit by LIVES to our head office last month really emphasised the importance of their work, and we are delighted to be continuing our support to them with this cash donation.

“Their volunteers provided an invaluable CPR workshop to our head office staff, and we will be rolling out this training to all our development sites in the New Year.

“LIVES is made up of hard working, highly trained volunteers and it’s vital we don’t take their services for granted, so we are always eager to help in any way we can.

“As a Lincolnshire housebuilder, we are committed to improving the communities where we build, which is why we’re very proud to be continuing our support for the charity.

“We hope our donation will enable the volunteers at LIVES to spread their life-saving skills to more people in Lincolnshire.”