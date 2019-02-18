Housebuilder donates to Bardney Cemetery Improvement Fund

A community-led project which works to maintain Bardney Cemetery has received a donation from a local housebuilder for the third year in a row.

Chestnut Homes, which is building new homes at Manor Farm, off St Lawrence Drive, has given £1,000 to Bardney Cemetery Improvement Fund.

This is part of the housebuilder’s commitment to support the community initiative every year while it is building in the village.

The money donated will go towards improving the cemetery and includes restoring gravestones when there are no family members left able to do so.

Margaret Sankey, who set up the fund in 2014, said: “We want to thank Chestnut Homes for their generous donation.

“Their support has already made such a great difference to the cemetery, and we are delighted that this donation will help us to continue our work.”

David Newton, Managing Director for Chestnut Homes, said: “We are so pleased to be able to continue to support Bardney Cemetery Improvement Fund.

“The cemetery is clearly an important place in the community and we are proud to be able to play a part in its maintenance.”