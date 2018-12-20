Hospital bosses offer free car parking for patients and visitors

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has announced that it will be providing free car parking for patients and visitors in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham following problems with its new parking system.

A ULHT spokesman said: “Being in hospital at any time of year can be a worrying and stressful time but even more so over the festive season, so ULHT is removing the stress associated with the new system while its car parking provider works to resolve issues.

“Parking will be free for patients and visitors until Monday January 7.

“Following the implementation of a new automatic number plate recognition parking (ANPR) system at the end of November, the Trust has experienced a number of delays and issues. Following feedback from patients and visitors The Trust has decided to make parking free during this period.”

Paul Boocock, Director of Estates and Facilities at ULHT, added: “We currently have some issues with the signal between the cameras and the pay machines. We have listened to the feedback from our patients and visitors and have taken the decision to allow for free parking until our parking provider is able to improve the connection between them.

“We hope this will alleviate some of the worries that we know this has caused.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and support over the past month and also apologise for any inconvenience it has caused.”

Until Monday January 7, patients and visitors will be able to park for free at Lincoln, Grantham and Pilgrim hospitals.

However, parking cameras will still be up and running, and will be monitoring any ‘inappropriate parking’.