Horncastle Young Farmers are looking forward to welcoming new members

Horncastle Young Farmers are looking forward to welcoming people at their new members evening next month.

The club will be having a free barbecue and games evening at Revesby Estates on October 3, from 7pm onwards.

Club chairman Millie Taylor said: “We supply weekly activities from bowling and laser quest to educational evenings such as Farm Safety and Lives and aim to keep it as exciting as possible.

“With members increasing each year the club has begun to expand drastically now having more than 25 members and an incredible new sponsor by Revesby Estates!

“So if you have a free Wednesday evening why not come along and see what we are about.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to be a young farmer, so why don’t you come along and join us!”

To find out more information contact 07734 829535 or message us on Facebook.