Horncastle will remember WW1

Horncastle is set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One with a weekend of special events in Novemeber.

The town council - with help from the Royal British Legion (RBL) and many local businesses, groups and organisations - has put together the programme.

Town mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said: “It is going to be a fantastic weekend and it will be good for the town.

“I hope as many people as possible attend the events to commemorate those who sacrifced their lives in in the war.”

Coun Burbidge was speaking at a meeting of the town council last Tuesday when the programme was outlined although it emerged some details were still being finalised.

The commemorations will start on Friday, November 9 with a concert by the Banovallum Brass Band at Stanhope Hall, featuring the RBL’s ‘Drum Head’ service.

Plans for Saturday morning have yet to be finalised but it is hoped to hold a display of WWI artefacts in the Market Place.

In the afternoon, there will be a ‘drop in’ drama at the Red Lion Theatre followed by a series of craft workshops and two performances of ‘Armistice – A Reflection in Words and Music’.

On Sunday (November 11), an Armistice Day Parade will form at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in West Street and at 9.30am march to St Mary’s Church for a 10am service.

That will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony outside the War Memorial Centre in North Street (11am).

A Korean veterans’ service will held at 12 noon in Hamerton Gardens (off South Street).

As a grand finale on Sunday evening, Francis and Gail Dymoke have agreed to host an event in Scrivelsby Park. Gates open at 6pm.

Mr Dymoke will light a beacon - other beacons will be lit at locations all over the country - and it will be followed by a spectacular firework display.

The Lions will provide a hot dog stall, alongside Harpers outside bar.

Organisers of the weekend have been awarded a set of ten half-sized silhouettes of WW1 servicemen which will be displayed at the different events.

Another feature of the weekend will see specially designed lapel pin badges given to every school pupil in Horncastle, including the town’s day nurseries.

A trophy has been produced for the winner of a competition to design the badge, Heather McNeil of Banovallum School - and for the runners up , Morgan Dickeson (QEGS) and Lottie Odlin (Banovallum).

Three thousand badges have been produced and they will also be presented to people who take part in the parade.

Town and county councillor Bill Aron, who is helping to co-ordinate the events, said, “The programme is coming together thanks to the support of local organisations and businesses but we could always do with more help. Please watch out for the flyers and programmes, as well as details in the Horncastle News.

Town and district councillor Fiona Martin, who is chairman of the working group, said, “A tremendous amount of hard work has already gone into organising the events. We are still looking for donations.

“If anyone can help, I will be happy to explain where your donations will go into making these events a real tribute for all those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.”

•More details in the coming weeks.