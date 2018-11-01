Horncastle - ‘we will remember’

Organisers of Horncastle’s ‘Tribute to 100 years of Remembrance’ have thanked everyone who has played a part in putting together a series of special events.

A packed programme starts this Saturday (November 3) with a display of First World War model aircraft at the town’s community centre while focus will then switch to the following weekend (November 9-11) for a series of special events.

The events have been organised by the Town Council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion and numerous local groups and businesses.

Town and district councillor Fiona Martin, who has chaired the organising committee, said: “We have tried to arrange a programme that is a fitting tribute to everyone who lost their lives in the First World War.

“Their courage and sacrifice we can only imagine and be grateful for.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved with organising and fundraising.

“It has been a real community effort.”

The programme opens on Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Community Centre with a display of over a dozen replica model WW1 aircraft on loan from Lincolnshire County Council.

Details of each aircraft will feature alongside each model. Entry is free and tea, coffee, cake and biscuits will be available.

The following weekend will start with a concert by the ever popular Bsanovallum Brass Band at Stanhope Hall.

Tickets, on sale at the town’s Music Shop, are selling well.

The concert will also feature the RBL’s Drumhead Service. Doors open at 6.15pm and there is a licenced bar and a taffle.

Saturday (Nov 10) sees a variety of events, mainly organised by the Lion Theatre Group. as well as ‘Poppy Storming’ in and around the town centre, plus a ‘Cascade of Poppies’ in St Mary’s Church by members of Horncastle WI.

Sunday morning (Nov 11) sees the all-important parade from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School at 9.30 for a 10am service at St Mary’s.

The parade will then march up to the War Memorial Centre for a Wreath Laying Service at 11am.

Afterwards, there will be tea and coffee - with the compliments of the HWMC trustees - in a marquee.

At noon, people are invited to attend the Korean Service at Hammerton Gardens off South Street.

On Sunday evening, the focus is on Scrivelsby ‘Church Field’ for the final event.

Gates open at 6pm in preparation for the church bells ringing, followed by Francis Dymoke lighting a beacon.

Horncastle Lions will put on a ‘mega’ fireworks display at approximately 7.30pm. There is a licenced bar and hot-dogs. Tickets are available at the Music Shop.

Town and county councillor Bill Aron, who has been helping to organise the events, said: “It has been a real pleasure helping to put together a packed programme for the people of Horncastle to remember those who gave up their lives on active service during the Great War.”

•Programmes featuring all the events and timings are free and available from numerous outlets including the town’s library, Perkins, Laurels Service Station and the Sir Joseph Banks Centre.