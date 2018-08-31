Horncastle Town Council - ‘We need extra traffic patrols during works’

Horncastle Town Council is calling on traffic enforcement officers to stage extra patrols during a major programme of road improvements.

Work on West Street started this week - the first phase of a programme that is scheduled to run until December.

West Street, Lincoln Road, Jubilee Way and Langton Hill will all be closed to traffic at specific times.

That has led to a system of diversions being put in place - some of which involve residential roads including Prospect Street, Stanhope Road and Accommodation Road.

Members of the town council’s planning committee are concerned that parked vehicles could cause problems on those diversion routes- some of which will be used by HGVs and buses.

Town and county councillor Bill Aron said he had already spoken to police about ensuring diversion routes were kept clear.

He told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee that he had also emailed the enforcement department at County Hall.

Planning committee chairman Coun Brian Burbidge said he was confident everything had been done to try and avoid problems.

A number of residents have expressed concerns about the safety of some of the residential routes which they say are already rat-runs.

They have also claimed the town could become gridlocked, particularly when traffic is unable to use West Street.

