Horncastle Town Council ready for a busy 2019

Town councillors in Horncasatle are preparing for one of their busiest ever years as they tackle a number of new challenges and set sights on some major projects.

As revealed in the News, Horncastle is set to become one of the first towns in the area to take control of a number of ‘assets’ previously owned and run by East Lindsey District Council.

Although a final agreement has to be ‘signed off’, the town council is planning to take responsibility for various sites, including The Wong and land off Prospect Street which has been earmarked for a new recreational facility.

The facility could cost up to £250,000 . Details of exactly what the site will include are still to be finalised although ‘wheeled activities’ will be featured.

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said: “The recreation area is one of the projects we are looking to progress in 2019.

“Overall, it promises to be an exciting yea rand as a council we are determined to do everything we can to enhance our town - both for residents and visitors.”

Other major projects include the new cemetery off Boston Road while councillors plan to tackle Highways chiefs as soon as possible about a range of issues including a bypass and jams on Boston Road.

The new projects - and added responsibilities - will put increasing pressure on the town council’s budget.

Councillors will be asked this month to approve a 20% increase in its precept, adding £11.79 for owners of an average Band D property.

Add in other elements, though, and the average bill could include by almost £100 per Band D household.

Councillors will be looking to build on the success of a number of events in 2018 - including the Christmas Market and the Remembrance weekend - said to be among the best in the county.

There is now a lasting Remembrance tribute in the shape of a new bench which has been sited in The Wong, opposite Stanhope Hall.

The bench was the idea of Coun Fiona Martin and has been paid for by money generated by the weekend itself - and by donations from Buildabase, Polypipe, Chattertons, Mortons and Dexters.

Coun Martin said the location was ideal as Stanhope Hall was used as a hospital during WW1.

She added: “ It( the bench) is absolutely stunning. Everyone who has seen it is impressed. It will be a fitting reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”