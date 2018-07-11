Horncastle Town Council looking to co-opt a new councillor

Horncastle Town Council is looking to co-opt a new councillor, following the surprise resignation of Coun David Stott.

Mr Stott, who served on the planning committee at Horncastle Town Council, stepped down because he will be moving out of the area.

An election would cost Horncastle Town Council about £6,500 but this costly expense has been avoided.

A spokesman for the council said: “An election has not been called so the town council is looking to co-opt a new councillor.”

In order to become a town councillor, you must be able to answer yes to at least one of the following:

• You are registered as a local government elector for the parish of Horncastle and are on the current Electoral Register

• You have during the whole of the previous 12 months occupied as tenant or owner of any land or other premises in the Parish of Horncastle

• Your principal or only place of work in the previous 12 months has been in the Parish of Horncastle

• You have resided either in the Parish of Horncastle or within 3 miles thereof during the whole of the previous 12 months.

You cannot stand to be a councillor if you:

• Are subject of a bankruptcy restriction order or interim order.

• Have, within the last five years been convicted in the UK of any offence and have had a sentence of imprisonment (whether suspended or not) for a period of over three months without the option of a fine.

• Work for the council you want to become a councillor for (but you can work for other local authorities, including the principal authorities that represent the same area).

If you are interested in applying to become a councillor or for more information, call Horncastle Town Council clerk Amanda Bushell on 01507 522957 or email info@horncastletowncouncil.co.uk