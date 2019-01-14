Horncastle Town Council back animal park plans

Councillors in Horncastle have thrown their weight behind ambitious plans for an animal wildlife park on the outskirts of the town.

The News revealed last month how local business owner Andrew Riddel and partner Tracy Walters had submitted new plans for the park off Louth Road and Hemingby Lane.

The plans are a significant expansion on previous proposals.

Now the town council’s planning committee has backed the project.

At their meeting earlier this month, committee members said there were no reasons to object to the park on planning grounds.

They said the park - which will home about 300 animals - would deliver a boost to the local economy by attracting visitors and creating jobs.

However, the committee ‘noted’ some concerns including:

•a lack of detail regarding enclosures off Hemingby Lane;

•no footpath on the final stages of the main pedestrian access along Louth Road;

•no traffic survey submitted as part of the planning application;

•extra traffic on Shearman’s Wath - a single track route with passing places connecting the A158 (Lincoln Road)and the A153 (Louth Road).

•the current 60mph speed limit on Louth Road - the main access to the animal park - would need to be reduced to 30mph;

•consideration should be given to developing cycle lanes from the town centre to the park itself.

Despite those concerns, clerk Michelle Moss said there was ‘positive support’ from councillors.

She also stressed the park project supported a proposal in Horncastle’s much praised Neighbourhood Development Plan which identified a need to boost tourism.

The support from the town council is a boost for the park although a final decision will be made by East Lindsey District Council, who will have to weigh up an objection from developers Larkfleet Homes.