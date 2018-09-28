Horncastle teenagers say thanks for fundraiser support

Two Horncastle teenagers were all smiles after staging a successful fundraiser which raised hundreds of pounds for Epilepsy Research UK.

Rachel McMunn (17) and boyfriend Josh Inman organised the event at Horncastle Squash Club last Saturday

Rachel at the cake stall which helped to raise more money for the charity.

Rachel, a pupil at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year.

She suffered a seizure while staying at Josh’s parents house in Horncastle.

Fortunately, Josh’s mum was on hand to help as Rachel was rushed to hospital.

Since then, Rachel has wanted to raise funds to boost research into the condition which affects 600,000 people in the UK.

Martin Wells was on hand from Horncastle Squash Club.

She also wants to raise awareness about epilepsy.

Supported by Josh - one of the county’s top squash players - she came up with the idea of a fundraiser at the squash club.

It featured a charity squash tournament, a cake stall and other events including a raffle.

Rachel and Josh say the event raised more than £350 and have said a big thanks to everyone who helped and supported the event.

Epilepsy fundraising event at Horncastle Squash Club. Josh Inman with glass ware donated by Horncastle Glass Studio. EMN-180924-090656001

Because of epilepsy, Rachel has had to give up most sports including netball which saw her represent the county side.

She admits she just ‘scraped though’ her GCSEs to secure a Sixth Form place at QEGS.

Rachel said: “When I was diagnosed it was a complete shock.

“I’d suffered from bad headaches, but just thought they were something everyone had.

“I can’t remember much about the seizure.

“It has affected my life. I’ve always been quite sporty but I’ve had to give most sports up.

”I do play squash, and Josh has been a massive help.

“We’ve both said we wanted to do something to raise funds for research - and raise awareness.

“We’ve had a lot of help and support from the squash club where Josh is a member.

“Family and friends have helped and we were delighted people came along on the day.”

Within the next few days, Rachel is due to will visit a specialist in Sheffield.

She hopes to have a microchip fitted in her shoulder to help reduce and control any future seizures.

She added: “I want to live as normal a life as possible, but it is not that straightforward.

“There is always the worry I’ll have another seizure and it could happen anywhere .”

•To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/horncastlesquashclub