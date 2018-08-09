Horncastle summer gala proved to be a real sizzler as families enjoy the fun

They rolled out the stocks in Horncastle again last Saturday...but it was all for the best possible cause.

The town’s Community Centre was the venue for a sizzling summer gala, organised to raise money for a charity.

The centre’s grounds were transformed into a host of attractions - including the stocks.

And one of the event’s main organisers - Claire Farrell - couldn’t resist joining in the fun

Claire, who runs Harpars Bar in the town, was more than happy to give Robin Tointon a quick wash - as our photo (right) shows.

Claire and her friends put the gala together to raise funds for The Health Tree Foundation.

The foundation is a charity which provides vital support for NHS and community based health services, primarily in the north-east of the region.

Claire and her partner Noel Benson received outstanding support from the charity when their baby was stillborn three months ago.

Thanks to some fanstastic support, Claire has already raised more than £4,000 with help and support from family and friends.

An estimated 500 people attended the gala which included a Battle of the Bands competition and a bush tucker trial.

Even the town’s fire brigade got in on the act as they gave youngsters a tour of their engine.

Claire and her organising commitee hope to turn the gala into an annual event.

She said: “It was a great success and we’d like to thank everyone who supported it.”