Horncastle students to ‘strike’ over climate change

Horncastle’s two secondary schools have remained silent over apparent plans for some students to ‘strike’ on Friday (March 15), in a bid to convince the government to act urgently on climate change.

Posters advertising a ‘School Strike For The Climate’ have appeared around the town in recent days, encouraging young people of secondary school age to ‘strike’ this Friday between 11am and 2pm, and to meet in Horncastle’s Market Place with banners and placards demanding that the government acts.

The poster advertising the strike in Horncastle.

The poster, which is headed ‘Strike Global For Future’ alongside the hashtag #FridaysForFuture, states that any pupils who wish to strike must get permission from their parents.

The poster goes on to state: “With less than 12 years to prevent runaway climate change, the situation is becoming desperate.

“Why study for a future which may not be there? Why become educated, when our governments aren’t listening to those who are?”

Lincolnshire Police have said they are aware of the proposed strike, and that a local policing team will pay passing attention to the event.

On social media, residents gave a mixed response to the idea of pupils missing school to attend the protest.

Richard Andrews, who shared the poster online, said: “The young people of the world are in danger of having a future blighted by famine, droughts and war and possibly extinction of the human race. These people, our kids and grandkids, are striking in order to tell the government to act urgently to prevent this catastrophe.”

The News contacted Banovallum School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School on Monday morning, but neither school has responded to our request for comment.

Meanwhile, over in Louth, pupils from King Edward Vi Grammar School will be holding a similar protest - with their head teacher’s support.