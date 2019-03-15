Horncastle students ‘strike’ for climate change protest

A group of Horncastle students ditched the classroom and headed to the town centre this morning (Friday) to take part in the global protests against climate change.

A group of pupils headed to the Market Place at around 11am - with banners in hand - to make their voices heard.

The climate change protest in Horncastle on Friday March 15.

One of the students, Holly Pavey (12) from QEGS, said: “Climate change is out of hand and the Government needs to take action”.

Before the protest took place, Holly explained: “Although I love school and will be missing two of my favourite lessons, I’m going on strike because I am scared that the world I will be growing up to live in will not be habitable due to the effects of runaway climate change.

“This will not just affect those living on islands in the Pacific, it will affect us here as well.

“With rising sea levels, 10% of Britain will disappear under water, including large parts of Lincolnshire.

“The unpredictable climate will leave us with severe shortages of food, fresh water and power. If this was to happen, there would be a breakdown of law in our country, with people fighting over scraps of food or the last few drops of drinking water that might still be available.

“This is what young people of my generation have to look forward to if we don’t act urgently.

“Young people and older people with children or grandchildren should all take this situation very seriously.”

Holly added: “I’m sure that they will understand and sympathise with my reasons for striking.”

At the time of going to press, neither QEGS or Banovallum have responded to a request for comment from the Horncastle News.

As reported in this week’s Horncastle News, the protest plans received a mixed response from local residents.

