Horncastle students looking for support with ‘challenging’ sale

Two Horncastle teenagers are planning a table top sale for this weekend as their latest venture in their quest to achieve their dream of being part of the World Challenge trip planned by Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School for 2020.

Kirsty Gladding and Claire Patrick will be among a group of students travelling to Sub-Saharan Africa next summer and have described it the trip as ‘an opportunity of a lifetime’.

Kirsty said: “We will spend four weeks in the sub-Sahara, helping in schools and other community projects, as well as having time to explore the area.”

However, they each have to raise around £4,500 to take part and the table top this Saturday, March 23, is just one of their fundraising plans.

The table top sale is being held at Horncastle Community Centre this Saturday, March 23, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Claire said: “Tables cost £5 each, so why not dig out those unwanted Christmas presents, clothes, jewellery, books, in fact anything and hire a table to sell your wares.

“If you have nothing to sell, then please pop along and see what is on offer.”

As well as the ‘tables’, there will also be a cake stall full of mouthwatering scones and cakes, as well as refreshments throughout the morning

• To book a table, please contact Kirsty and Claire on 01507 527905