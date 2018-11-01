Horncastle solicitor welcomes ‘snarl-up’ meeting

A leading Horncastle solicitor has welcomed the opportunity of a meeting with Highways officials in bid to find a solution to Horncastle’s infamous Boston Road jams.

Patrick Cordingley, who is the chairman of Chattertons, highlighted the issue in last week’s News.

Mr Cordingley said delays caused by ineffective traffic lights at the junction of Boston Road/South Street, the A158 and the Bull Ring were driving potential investment away from Horncastle - and having a massive impact on existing businesses.

In a strongly worded letter, Mr Cordingley challenged Highways officials to visit Horncastle to discuss the issue.

He maintained ‘only a snail with a brain the size of a grain of sand would think there was anything either normal or unavoidable about the atrocious and almost constant traffic jam on Boston Road’.

Within hours of the article appearing in the News, Mr Cordingley took part in a BBC Radio Lincolnshire debate about the jams with County Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways.

Mr Cordingley was also invited to appear on BBC Look North.

During the debate, Coun Davies agreed to a meeting in Horncastle.

Now, Mr Cordingley is looking to confirm a date and put together a guest list of other leading business figures and local residents.

The County Council is adamant a bypass is the only solution to jams at the junction, one of the busiest in Lincolnshire.

The authority has launched a feasibility study and plans to submit an application for Government funding early next year.

However, Mr Cordingley says he doubts whether the bypass will ever be built.

Following the debate with Coun Davies, Mr Cordingley accepts there are ‘limited alternatives’ available.

However, he is insistent that improving the current traffic lights would offer a more immediate solution than a bypass.

Mr Cordingley points out that sensors controlling the lights fail to take into account any tailbacks on Boston Road, or the A158.

He believes installing cameras on both routes would enable the sequence of the lights to be changed - depending on the flow of traffic.

Other suggestions include a roundabout or a ‘ghost lane’ which would restrict the amount of queuing traffic at the junction.

Mr Cordingley says he accepts there is probably not enough land available at the junction to accommodate a roundabout.

However, he said he was looking forward to discussing ‘all alternatives’ with Coun Davies and Highways officials at the meeting which will he hopes will take place next month.

Mr Cordingley added: “I suggested to Coun Davies that he comes to Horncastle to see for himself and to talk to people.

“This is an opportunity to move things forward and hopefully other people will want to be involved.”

Town councillors have also been pressing for improvements at the junction.

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said he welcomed Mr Cordingley’s involvement and confirmed he would be happy to attend a meeting.

He said: “A lot of people will agree with Mr Cordingley.

“If something can be done to improve the flow of traffic then I’m all for it.”

Several residents have also backed Mr Cordingley, saying recent roadworks have made congestion ‘worse than ever.’