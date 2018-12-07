Horncastle solicitor says county councillor is behaving like ‘Scarlet Pimpernel’

A Horncastle solicitor has accused a leading County Councillor of behaving like the ‘Scarlet Pimpernel’ after failing to secure a meeting about traffic delays on Boston Road.

Patrick Cordingley, who is a partner at Chattertons Wealth and Management, wrote to the News several weeks ago about the delays and problems with traffic lights at the junction of Boston Road/South Street and the A158.

In the letter, Mr Cordingley called for someone from the County Council with a ‘brain better than a snail’ to hold a meeting in Horncastle.

That led to a radio debate between Mr Cordingley and Coun Richard Davies, the Executive Member for Highways.

Mr Cordingley says during the debate, Coun Davies agreed to a meeting but has since refused to confirm a date.

Now, Mr Cordingley has sent the News a copy of another letter he has written to Coun Davies.

It states: “I give up. You are a Scarlet Pimpernel. You promised to meet me but you failed to make any arrangements of your own.”

Mr Cordingley adds: “It is abundantly clear that neither you nor the County Council give a fig about our traffic problems.

“You are dismissive of the interests of Horncastle residents and businesses.”