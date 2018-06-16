Horncastle slimmers donate clothes they no longer need

Big-hearted slimmers from Horncastle have raised over £1,750 for charity...by donating the clothes they know they’ll no longer need.

Seventy bags of clothes, shoes and accessories have been collected as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, held at the Horncastle Slimming World groups.

Between them, the local group members have lost a whopping 190 stone this year!

The bags will be donated to Cancer Research UK shops in the area.

Slimming World also aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Each of the bags is worth around £25 to the charity, and this year’s campaign is aiming to beat the total raised in 2017 – a whopping £3.3million in just two weeks.

Karen Fereday, who runs the Horncastle Slimming World groups,said: “I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect.

“I knew my members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort.

“It was almost like a purple sea of bags in group. Collecting them up to take to local Cancer Research UK shops was a real workout in itself.

“To raise such a phenomenal amount for a charity that does so much to beat cancer, feels amazing.”

Karen went on to reveal members of the Horncastle groups had already lost 190 stone since January.

She said: “When my members lose weight, I see more than just a physical transformation. Above all, I see their confidence bloom. “

•Horncastle groups meet on Tuesdays at the Community Centre (9am or 11am) or on Thursdays at Stanhope Hall (5.30pm or 7.30pm).