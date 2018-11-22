Horncastle should be all lit up for Christmas

Horncastle will again be ‘all lit up’ this Christmas...thanks to the efforts of town councillors and the local Lions organisation.

Apart from the central tree, the town will again feature 100 smaller trees and a host of other decorations.

And, for the first time, the alley between the High Street and the Co-op supermarket could also be lit up, adding to the festive sparkle.

Details of arrangements were discussed at last week’s monthly town council meeting.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell confirmed 100 smaller trees had been ordered and would be displayed outside individual business premises.

She revealed councillors had already visited businesses to ask if they wanted a tree.

Mrs Bushell said she was ‘quite confident’ all 100 trees would be taken up.

She confirmed several new businesses had confirmed their interest.

Councillors backed the idea of lights in the alley off High Street and will approach businesses to see if they will supply the power.

They did raise concerns about who owned the alley.

Horncastle received praise from all quarters last year with people travelling from all over the county to see the impressive display of lights.

The trees and decorations will again be put up by the Lions.

Meanwhile, the town’s popular Christmas Market will be held on December 9 with organisers promising a bumper event.