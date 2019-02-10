Horncastle school welcomes Polish teachers

St Lawrence School, Horncastle was honoured to be visited by a group of teachers from Elblag in Poland as part of the Erasmus Plus programme.

Organised by Chris Williams, a consultant specialising in international school partnerships, the visitors were interested in how Lincolnshire schools compare to their own facilities.

The purpose of the visit was to learn about the restorative procedures St Lawrence uses to help with students’ behaviour and anxieties.

Lea Mason, Executive Head, said: “They were very impressed with what they saw and heard and have many ideas to take back with them.”

The visitors enjoyed lunch and a trip to Banovallum School.