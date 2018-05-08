Horncastle school to play key role in training new teachers

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle is playing a leading role in training the teachers of tomorrow.

QEGS has been designated as a ‘Teaching School’ and has an exciting opportunity to play a key part in improvements across Lincolnshire and beyond.

The QEGS teaching school - called ‘The Charter Teaching School Alliance’ - is led by assistant head Mrs Fieldsend.

More than 20 delegates from other schools and businesses joined QEGS’ representatives at a meeting to discuss a way ahead for the project.

Maggie Farrar, a former interim Chief Executive of the National College, was on hand to help with advice.

A QEGS spokesman said: “It was a fantastic afternoon, with lots of excellent discussion and ideas.

“One of Charter’s key roles is co-ordinating and providing high-quality initial teacher training.

“This year, we have enhanced our relationship with Bishop Grosseteste University to both promote teaching as a career and provide in-school placements for trainee teachers.

“It is important for Charter to work in partnership with the other Teaching Schools in Lincolnshire and we are delighted to join Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together, a coalition of all the Teaching Schools within Lincolnshire.”