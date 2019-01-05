Horncastle school reflects on an outstanding year

Students and staff were able to reflect on another year of outstanding academic achievements at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School’s Senior Prizegiving.

Former student and Political Editor of the Sunday Times, Tim Shipman, presented the prizes and gave a very entertaining speech.

Senior Prizegiving at QEGS.

Mr Shipman was a student at QEGS from 1986 to 1993 before going on to a career in the media.

Highlights of 2018 included impressive results in A-Level and GCSE examinations which again saw QEGS ranked among the top performing schools in the county.

Many students who went on to study at university returned for the prizegiving. Head Heather Payne is pictured (above) with the prizewinners.