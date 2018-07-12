Horncastle school has kept its ‘Good’ rating

A Horncastle school is celebrating after maintaining its ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted.

St Lawrence School, in Bowl Alley Lane, is part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Community Trust, and supports young people who have a wide range of additional needs and associated learning difficulties.

The school continues to be good following the first short inspection by Ofsted in four years.

The report praised the school for ‘gradually making changes to the curriculum over the last three years’.

It also highlighted that ‘the personal development of pupils is a particular strength of the school’ and the good relationship between staff and pupils.

Ofsted also praised the school for addressing previous areas for improvement.

These include giving staff ‘many opportunities for future development’.

Ofsted highlighted the next steps that the school could take to further improve.

The report said: “Leaders and those responsible for governance should ensure that they further refine the newly introduced system to help pupils of all abilities make strong progress.

“They should also ensure that the most able pupils are consistently challenged to achieve their potential across a range of subjects.”

Executive headteacher at St Lawrence School, Lea Mason, said: “We were very pleased that they clearly recognised our coaching ethos and culture of developing staff and students alike and were extremely impressed with the leadership development, particularly over this last year.

“We are in a strong position to continue to move forward with the recommendations around school improvement - all of which we were aware of and continue to develop.”

David Rhodes, chairman of the Lincolnshire Wolds Community Trust, added: “We were also pleased that the inspection team recognised the developments so desperately needed to our school, to support staff in delivering even greater opportunities. This will support us in further bids as part of our building development plan.”