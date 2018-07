Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School celebrated another positive year at an awards evening.

The event was for Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 and recognised some outstanding achievements, in and out of the classroom.

Headteacher Heather Payne welcomed pupils who were entertained by a performance from harpist Hayley Capel.

The Tim Barker Memorial Trophy went to Louis Jones and Alice Kemp and the prizes were presented by former students Phoebe Merritt and Rohan Varadaraj.